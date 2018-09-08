Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan handled Western Michigan, a game in which many in the media had their stories written beforehand … or at least had decided on the narrative.

“This one didn’t matter,” was one exchange. “Last week was the one that mattered.”

Another minimized everything that happened (or will happen) between now and Wisconsin, Michigan’s next opportunity to play a top tier opponent (though Nebraska and Northwestern aren’t pushovers).