On Saturday, then-No.7 Michigan needed two overtimes after Army pushed a 50-yard field goal try wide at the end of regulation to escape the Black Knights with a 24-21 victory at the Big House.

In the aftermath, it was noted that Michigan was not the first top-10 team to need overtime to escape Army at home in the last 365 days. The Black Knights also gave Oklahoma quite a scare in Week 4 last season as the Sooners, who were ranked No. 5 in the country, also needed an extra frame before they could emerge with a 28-21 win. Much was made about the fact that Oklahoma, which received an invitation to the College Football Playoff and finished first in Offensive SP+, was held to only 21 points in regulation and that Michigan’s performance may just be an outlier.

Michigan’s offensive performance against Army, though, was much different than Oklahoma’s, and it’s cause for concern about how Michigan’s offense will perform for the rest of this season.