TheWolverine - Offense Goes Wild In Runaway Win At Minnesota

The Little Brown Jug stays in Ann Arbor, secured by a stunner of a big blue machine. Michigan’s retooled offense, with four new starters on the line and a new quarterback, rocketed past Minnesota on the Gophers’ home turf, 49-24, Saturday night. Those fretting over the home team’s offensive prowess got treated to an explosive road show. Jim Harbaugh’s crew rushed for 256 yards, without a 100-yard rusher. His new quarterback, redshirt sophomore Joe Milton, looked as confident as a 10-year NFL veteran, delivering an efficient 15 of 22 passes for 225 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. The revamped offensive line allowed only one sack, and also allowed the Wolverines to match Minnesota score for score early, and pile it on as the game progressed. In short, Michigan left no doubt that it’s a team ready to compete. “The protection was great,” Harbaugh marveled. “There was just a real, firm pocket the entire day. Joe could always step up. He was clean the entire time … I thought they were fantastic.”

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton delivered all night long for the Wolverines.

His quarterback out-dueled Minnesota veteran Tanner Morgan, who went 18-for-31 for 197 yards, one touchdown and a pick-six after getting rocked by Michigan’s rush. The Gophers wore on the Wolverines a bit with running back Mohamed Ibrahim (26 carries, 140 yards, two touchdowns) and wideout Rashod Bateman (nine catches, 101 yards). But the Wolverines kept coming in waves, with nine pass catchers and eight runners piling up Michigan’s 481 total yards. Not bad, for starters. “Joe was great,” Harbaugh said. “First time starting, on the road against a really good team, big Saturday night stage, the whole shebang. He was cool as a cucumber. He handled everything with aplomb. He and his teammates handled a rocky beginning with a determined response. Michigan got off to a disastrous beginning at Minnesota. The Gophers’ Caden Fey blocked a first-quarter punt by fifth-year senior Will Hart, the home team covering on the Wolverines 17. Two plays later, Morgan rolled right and gunned a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ko Kieft. As quickly as you can say 10,000 lakes, the Wolverines found a watery sinkhole. Sophomore tailback Zach Charbonnet immediately ran them out of it on the very next snap. He burst up the middle into a secondary that appeared to be wandering somewhere near the Boundary Waters. Charbonnet sprinted untouched 70 yards for the game-tying touchdown at the 12:33 mark. “Their defense was misaligned,” Harbaugh noted. “We were able to get [redshirt junior guard] Chuck Filiaga on the backside safety. You don’t expect that, but great job by Chuck to get on the backside safety and make that thing go the distance.” The Wolverines whiffed on a chance to grab a lead after forcing a Gophers punt out to their own 45. An 18-yard Milton throw to true freshman wideout Roman Wilson put U-M in field goal range, but junior placekicker Jake Moody missed on a 38-yard field goal attempt, the start of an 0-for-3 night. Michigan’s defense then took matters into its own hands. Redshirt sophomore viper Michael Barrett laid a monster hit on Morgan, the ball tumbling upward. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter caught it in stride, rumbling 15 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. At 7:08 of the first, Michigan led, 14-7, and defensive linemen across the land high-fived. “So happy for Donovan Jeter,” Harbaugh said. “Mike Barrett was spectacular, causing that fumble. Jeets picked it out of the air and went into the end zone. Such a thrilling moment, for so many guys who have worked so hard.” The Gophers drove from their own 10 to the Wolverines’ 2, but an illegal formation penalty and U-M’s swarming defense sent the home team reeling backwards. Minnesota had to settle for Brock Walker’s 29-yard field goal, making it 14-10 with 37 seconds left in the quarter. The Wolverines didn’t need all of those ticks to reach back into the big-play bag. Barrett provided it, taking the ensuing kickoff back 66 yards to the Minnesota 9. Two plays later, Milton swung a pass to the left flat to senior fullback Ben Mason. Mason took it, went airborne near the goal line via a big hit, and finished off a levitating cartwheel to score with his feet to the Minnesota skies. With 15 seconds left in a wild opening quarter, the Wolverines led, 21-10.

Michigan's masked man made off with a big win against last year's Big Ten Coach of the Year, P.J. Fleck.