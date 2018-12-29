Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Michigan's offense was only able to post 13 points on Saturday (two came on a safety) against a Florida defense that had been allowing 20.4 entering the contest (tied for 21st nationally).

The Wolverines drove all the way to the UF 38-yard line on their opening series, but saw sophomore fullback Ben Mason get stuffed on a fourth-and-one attempt, which gave the ball away on downs as a result.

The Maize and Blue put their first points on the board at the 3:34 mark of the first quarter, when junior quarterback Shea Patterson found sophomore wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones in the end zone for a nine-yard score, giving Michigan a 7-3 lead at the time.

Unbeknownst then, it would be its only touchdown of the day.

A 48-yard field goal by freshman kicker Jake Moody gave U-M a 10-6 edge at the 5:56 mark of the second quarter, and he tacked on a 26-yarder at 12:16 of the fourth frame.

Peoples-Jones' touchdown grab and Moody's two field goals wound up being U-M's only offensive points of the afternoon.

"It was a combination of things," head coach Jim Harbaugh said afterward. "We started out not picking up the the fourth-and-very-short, and that really hurt our drive.

"We were moving the ball at times and close to getting into a rhythm, but we didn't get the run game going effectively enough, nor did we get the passing game or protection rolling enough.

"We got outplayed on that side of the ball and Florida did a nice job defensively."

Michigan finished with just 326 yards of offense — 249 through the air and only 77 on the ground.

Not having senior running back Karan Higdon — who chose to sit out — in the backfield certainly hurt, with his replacements unable to get anything going.

"Not having Karan — and not any knock to any other running back — hurt us," Patterson admitted. "He was our offensive leader and contributed a lot to the rushing game."

Junior Chris Evans carried seven times for 20 yards, while junior Tru Wilson compiled nine yards on three carries. Freshman Christian Turner also had 32 yards on seven totes.

U-M only averaged 2.6 yards per rush, though, and the team's 15 points were its fewest in a game since a 24-10 loss at Wisconsin on Nov. 18, 2017.