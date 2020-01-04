Michigan loses two key contributors from the 2019 team in juniors Cesar Ruiz and Donovan Peoples-Jones, both opting for the NFL Draft over another year at U-M. Both leave with some unfinished business …

Specifically, despite their contributions as two-year starters, neither leaves with a win in a bowl game or a victory over rival Ohio State, let alone a championship. The same can be said of most of the classes of the last 15 years, or course, so it’s not just on them.

Strong opinion — Ruiz, though he still had plenty of room for improvement, will be tougher to replace ...

