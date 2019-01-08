Michigan Wolverines Football: On Washington’s Defection, The Future & More
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Do more … say less.That’s what many Michigan fans have been asking of the football program, even though it’s been John Beilein’s basketball team’s motto.
Many are sick of hearing about the off field “victories” and want to see it on the field, and rightfully so. Satellite camps were nice and created a stir … Signing with the Stars was a great production, and it’s always fun to celebrate the inking of five-star recruits.
At the same time, it's many of the same folks lamenting the fact that rival Ohio State is “winning” the offseason this year with its hiring of assistants Greg Mattison and Al Washington.
More ...
Tuesday Thoughts: On Al Washington’s Defection, The Future And More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook