Optimism Fading For Fall Season Despite Harbaugh & Players' Efforts
Two hours after it started — a protest of a hundred people or so in The Victors parking lot in the shadow of Michigan Stadium — Chris Hutchinson packed up his tailgate tent alone. The former U-M Al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news