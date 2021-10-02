Michigan Wolverines Football: Paul Chryst Credits U-M's Stifling Defense
Michigan picked up its first win as an underdog under head coach Jim Harbaugh — true story — and notched a key road win, something the Wolverines have struggled with over the last several years. Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said his team had a long way to go, but he credited the Wolverines for dominating his team pretty much from start to finish.
"First of all, give credit to a good Michigan football team," he said. "They beat us."
Soundly, and on both sides of the ball. The Wolverines notched six sacks, pressured the Badgers' quarterbacks a number of times and were all over the running game. Wisconsin had rushed for about 700 yards in the previous two meetings but managed only 43 on 32 carries Saturday.
U-M's interior defense and linebacker play had a lot to do with that. Chris Hinton notched four tackles, Mazi Smith two assists and a half tackle for loss, but they were critical in plugging gaps. Donovan Jeter, too, was solid, notching two stops.
End David Ojabo had his best game in a Michigan uniform, leading the team with seven tackles and 2.5 sacks.
"I think they're a really good defense right now, and I think they're playing -- I think they've got a good team ... and I think we've got a good defense, but not often are they able to play with a lead," Chryst said. "That changes the whole dynamic, as well.
"But they've got really good football players, and I certainly think what they do is good football schematics. But they've got good players."
Word had it Chryst was much more confident last year going against U-M's aggressive, press man scheme with a smaller line than this year's group under new coordinator Mike Macdonald, and it was evident from the get-go yards would be tough to come by.
Wisconsin finished with only 210 total yards, and 43 came in garbage time on a last-minute drive against the backups. The Wolverines managed six three-and-outs and held the Badgers to 12 total first downs.
"Each year is different," Chryst said. " We did not go in thinking that we were playing last year's team or the one before, and we're different ... our team's different, too.
"So, those never kind of enter into your mind. We're not playing the helmets; we're playing the individuals. And a lot of respect for who they are as players and coaches, their unit."
