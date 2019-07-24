News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State DB John Reid Talks About Josh Gattis As A Coach And Recruiter

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It's early, but it feels like Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines hit a home run by hiring Josh Gattis to be the new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. The young assistant has proven to be dynamic on the recruiting trail and has everyone in Ann Arbor excited about what he'll do as a play caller.

Gattis recruited Penn State cornerback John Reid out of high school making him the perfect person to discuss how charismatic and magnetic Gattis can be on the recruiting trail.

Zia76zyx0dfrvxhh9gx3
Penn State cornerback John Reid was very complimentary of Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis while in Chicago for Big Ten Football Media Days. (Brandon Brown)

Reid is an interesting guy. He likes to play video games on his PC and also enjoys learning about how computers work and figuring out the technology behind other electronics. Gattis took note of that and, while he obviously discussed a lot of football with Reid, he made sure to talk to the defensive back about his interests away from the field throughout the recruiting process as well.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}