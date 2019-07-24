It's early, but it feels like Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines hit a home run by hiring Josh Gattis to be the new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. The young assistant has proven to be dynamic on the recruiting trail and has everyone in Ann Arbor excited about what he'll do as a play caller.

Gattis recruited Penn State cornerback John Reid out of high school making him the perfect person to discuss how charismatic and magnetic Gattis can be on the recruiting trail.