Penn State DB John Reid Talks About Josh Gattis As A Coach And Recruiter
It's early, but it feels like Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines hit a home run by hiring Josh Gattis to be the new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. The young assistant has proven to be dynamic on the recruiting trail and has everyone in Ann Arbor excited about what he'll do as a play caller.
Gattis recruited Penn State cornerback John Reid out of high school making him the perfect person to discuss how charismatic and magnetic Gattis can be on the recruiting trail.
Reid is an interesting guy. He likes to play video games on his PC and also enjoys learning about how computers work and figuring out the technology behind other electronics. Gattis took note of that and, while he obviously discussed a lot of football with Reid, he made sure to talk to the defensive back about his interests away from the field throughout the recruiting process as well.
