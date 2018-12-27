Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

One of the perks of bowl games is the extracurricular activities that come along with the trip.

The Michigan players have enjoyed go-karting (for example) as one of their many fun activities while in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, along with several other competitive games.

While those additional activities are obviously meant to be enjoyed, the athletes have insisted the time down south is all about business, and that nothing will distract them from their preparation to beat the Gators this weekend.

Passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton was asked on Thursday about the work the team is putting in this week, and insisted his guys are motivated to put the Ohio State loss in November behind them.

“Our players can’t wait to get out and play, because it’s been a while since we’ve taken the field,” he explained. “To be frank, we have a bad taste in our mouths, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to play some high-level football on Saturday.

“We’ve [the coaches] been in the film room for the most part, but there have been some mandated things we’ve participated in. It’s important we put our players in the best position to be successful.”

Despite being from two separate conferences, Saturday’s showdown will be the third matchup in the last four years between the Wolverines and Gators.

Michigan holds a 4-0 all-time mark against Florida, with each of the four meetings occurring since the 2002 season.

Not only will U-M look to improve that record to 5-0 this weekend, but will also be searching for its 11th victory for just the 10th time in program history (Michigan has been playing football since 1879).

Hamilton insisted, however, that the recent history with the Gators won’t help in this year’s game, due to the coaching change in Gainesville (Dan Mullen is in his first year as head coach there).

“They have a different defensive coordinator than the last time we played, so it’s a different scheme,” he observed. “We know about the talent they currently have on defense, and it’s arguably the best defensive front we’ll have seen this season.

“It’s always our goal to control the line of scrimmage, and it’ll be a tremendous challenge. It’s an SEC defense with a lot of team speed, and has play makers on all three levels.

“We have to do the things we’ve done all season that have helped us win games, and that’s running the football first, and then setting everything else up from there.”

Saturday's game between Michigan and Florida will kick off at noon, and will be played indoors at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.