{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 14:51:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: PFF Grades And Snap Counts From PSU Loss

Ryan Tice • TheWolverine
@RyanTice
Editor
The Michigan Wolverines made a comeback bid, but it wasn't enough and Penn State held on for a 28-21 win at home Saturday night.

Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet posted U-M's highest offensive grade, while senior quarterback Shea Patterson checked in second with his third-highest mark of the season overall and in passing, behind only the scores he put up against Middle Tennessee State and Rutgers.

Defensively, the three of the top four grades were posted by defensive ends, sophomore Aidan Hutchinson led the way at No. 1 overall, followed by graduate transfer Michael Danna and junior Kwity Paye, back in action after missing the Illinois game.

The full initial grades and snap counts from Pro Football Focus, where a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average, are below.

Sophomore Aidan Hutchinson posted the Wolverines' highest PFF grade on either side of the ball. (AP Images)

Michigan Football Quarterbacks

Player Snaps Played (Percentage) PFF Grade PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense

Shea Patterson

88 (100%)

70.9

2nd
