The Michigan Wolverines made arguably its biggest statement yet of the Jim Harbaugh era in a dominating 45-14 win over a Notre Dame Fighting Irish squad that entered the game ranked No. 8 nationally and made the College Football Playoff last year.

Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan Jr. posted the Wolverines' highest offensive grade, in what was perhaps a revenge game after he was charged with one sack, one quarterback hit and three hurries in last year's showdown with Notre Dame. He was charged for one lone hurry by Pro Football Focus in 65 snaps Saturday.

Defensively, three Wolverines posted PFF grades north of 80 (a single-game mark of 64.0 is considered average), led by junior safety Brad Hawkins, who posted the team's highest mark and was followed by freshman defensive back Daxton Hill and redshirt freshman linebacker Cameron McGrone, respectively.

The full initial PFF grades and snap counts from Michigan's blowout are below: