Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene, Dec. 11

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to look back at the season, ahead to Alabama and more.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan will face Alabama in the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl.
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan will face Alabama in the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl. (Brandon Brown)

