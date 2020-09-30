 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: O-Line talk
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-30 10:13:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on O-Line, Season, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene and Chris Balas talk U-M O-line play and more heading into the season.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football left tackle Ryan Hayes is one of the top returning linemen on U-M's team.
Michigan Wolverines football left tackle Ryan Hayes is one of the top returning linemen on U-M's team. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}