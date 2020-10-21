 Michigan Wolverines Football: On The Offensive Line, Minnesota and More
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Revamped Line, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk U-M vs. Minnesota, offensive line expectations and more.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior offensive guard Chuck Filiaga has earned the right to start at left guard this year.
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior offensive guard Chuck Filiaga has earned the right to start at left guard this year. (Lon Horwedel)

---

