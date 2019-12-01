News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene Post-Ohio State

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about U-M's loss to Ohio State.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is still looking for his first win over Ohio State.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is still looking for his first win over Ohio State. (AP Images)

