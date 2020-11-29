 Michigan Wolverines Football: Podcast - Balas & Skene on U-M's Loss To Penn State
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene Post-Penn State

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to break down U-M's loss to Penn State, line play and more.

RELATED: What They're Saying: Penn State 27, Michigan Wolverines Football 17

RELATED: PSU 27, Michigan 17: Notes, Quotes & Observations

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 2-4 this year.
