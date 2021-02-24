 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene Talk Spring Ball, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-24 10:06:12 -0600') }}

Podcast: Balas & Skene Talk Spring Ball, Coach Shakeup And More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about the start of spring football and more.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff are in day three of spring football.
