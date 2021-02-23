PFF released its list of the top 10 returning defensive linemen in college football, and Michigan Wolverines redshirt junior end Aidan Hutchinson checked in at fourth. A captain as a junior, Hutchinson announced shortly after the Maize and Blue's 2020 season concluded that he would be forgoing the NFL Draft and returning for at least one more season. He missed the final three games of the campaign with a leg injury, and racked up just 15 tackles on the year. RELATED: Thoughts On Michigan Targets From NFA 7v7 Myrtle Beach

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson played in only three games last season. (Lon Horwedel)

"Hutchinson played only three games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury, but the Wolverine seemed to be on his way to taking that next step forward on his mere 149 snaps (82.5 PFF grade)," PFF's Anthony Treash wrote. "With a clean bill of health, he is quite easily one of the best all-around defensive linemen in college football. "The 6-foot-6, 269-pound defensive lineman is versatile, has incredible power behind his hands and is one of the more polished players you will find at the position. For proof, look at his 2019 outing against Iowa when he became one of the few to post wins against 2020 Super Bowl champion Tristan Wirfs.

Aidan Hutchinson vs. Tristan Wirfspic.twitter.com/DzsNJOnEPj — NFL Scout BR 🇧🇷 (@NFLScoutBR) August 27, 2020