*** The prospect that impressed me the most this weekend was Rivals100 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver Tyler Morris . Yes, I see him all the time, but I actually think that makes his performance that much more impressive.

I saw several new targets in the south, yet it was Morris that stood out from the pack. The more I see Morris, the more he reminds me of Ohio State wide out Garrett Wilson, who I covered on several occasions on the Texas beat. Morris is a silky-smooth route runner, has terrific hands and just finds ways to get open. He’s not the most physically imposing player, but he’s a springy athlete with underrated athleticism. Morris is also adding good weight in the right places. He took over in his team’s win over Cam Newton 7v7, which had several top defensive backs from the south. Morris is a monster, and it doesn’t matter who lines up across him.