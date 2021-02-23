 Recruiting Podcast: Can Michigan Wolverines Football Land Five-Star CB Will Johnson?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-23 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Can Michigan Land Five-Star CB Will Johnson?

Five-star cornerback Will Johnson holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Five-star cornerback Will Johnson holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland previews the upcoming decision of five-star cornerback Will Johnson, talks about his time on the road in Myrtle Beach and more.

Listen to the podcast below.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}