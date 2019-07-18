Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Big Ten Football Media Days: Day One
The Michigan Wolverines players and Jim Harbaugh will take their turns at the podium tomorrow in Chicago for Big Ten Football Media Days but that didn't keep TheWolverine.com staff from breaking down the day's opening events.
Chris Balas, Brandon Brown and Austin Fox break down day one of Big Ten Football Media Days from Chicago. Day, Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio and players from both schools, among other things, are discussed.
