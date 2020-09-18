TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Brian Boesch, of the Michigan Radio team for football and basketball, talks about both upcoming sports, on the podcast.
Michigan's play-by-play man for basketball joins senior editor John Borton to discuss the fact that football's back, redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton's ascension, the Wolverines' chances with so much inexperience on offense, and much more.
Here's what Boesch has to say…
