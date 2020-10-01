TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Boesch and senior editor John Borton discuss several of Brown's points stressed in his meeting with the media, and how he reacted when someone brought up Ohio State coach Ryan Day's "hang 100" comment.

Michigan radio team member Brian Boesch joins the podcast, talking football and Don Brown's 2020 defense.

Here's what Boesch had to say...

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook