Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Michigan radio's Brian Boesch joins the podcast, talking 5-0 football and a basketball team picked to win the Big Ten.
Boesch hones in on Jim Harbaugh's crew, detailing to senior editor John Borton why the Wolverines' hot start is no fluke. He also takes a long look at how U-M can move to 6-0 by containing Adrian Martinez and Nebraska.
Here's what Boesch has to say…
---
