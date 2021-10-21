 Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-21 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Wolverines football/basketball radio team member Brian Boesch talks about U-M on the field and the court.

Boesch joined senior editor John Borton to discuss the Northwestern-Michigan showdown on Saturday at The Big House. They also delved into the huge prospects for a Juwan Howard crew that's been picked to win the Big Ten again.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara and coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines QB Cade McNamara and head coach Jim Harbaugh are ready for the next step.

Here's what Boesch has to say…

