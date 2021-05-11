Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
Sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, talking about what could go right with U-M football this fall.
Apart from the prevalent gloom and doom about what the season could bring, Fithian and senior editor John Borton take a look at some ways the Wolverines could step up and provide some encouragement for the future.
Here's what Fithian has to say…
---
