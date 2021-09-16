Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton

Long-time sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, talking U-M run game, and looking for more. Fithian and senior editor John Borton also discuss the return of Rocky Lombardi to Michigan Stadium, and what will be different this time around. Fithian delivers his top-three items on his want-to-see agenda for Saturday's game against Northern Illinois.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara is looking to guide U-M to a 3-0 record come Saturday.

Here's what Fithian has to say…