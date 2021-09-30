Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
Long-time sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian weighs in on the Michigan-Wisconsin showdown.
Fithian and senior editor John Borton discuss the Wolverines' venture into Camp Randall Stadium, playing in front of a hostile crowd for the first time since 2019, and much more. Fithian also makes a bold forecast regarding the outcome.
Here's what Fithian has to say…
