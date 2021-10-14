Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
Long-time sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, talking about what's ahead for the 6-0 Wolverines.
Fithian and senior editor John Borton examine what the Wolverines can learn from the close call at Nebraska, and what they've got to do better in order to take on the likes of Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State down the stretch.
Here's what Fithian has to say…
