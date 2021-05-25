Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
Longtime sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, discussing Jim Harbaugh's crew.
Fithian joins senior editor John Borton to dive into what sort of start to the season could build some momentum and quiet the critics who insist this will be a six- or seven-win season for the Wolverines. They also talk about the return of the fans, and what that will portend.
Here's what Fithian has to say…
