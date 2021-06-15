 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-15 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian graces the podcast, talking Michigan football (and a bit of basketball.

Fithian and senior editor John Borton discuss the ins and outs of the proposed college football playoff expansion, talk about a Jim Harbaugh roster addition, and touch on Hunter Dickinson's info gathering from the NBA.

Cade McNamara could one day lead the Wolverines to a playoff berth in an expanded system.
Here's what Fithian has to say…

