Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton

Long-time sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, talking Michigan football, U-M's response to the NIL, and more.

Fithian and senior editor John Borton get into what aspects of the Baltimore Ravens defense could carry over into The Big House, along with what a fully equipped Josh Gattis offense would look like. Fithian also gives his take on the NIL, and somewhat troubling indications he's gotten.