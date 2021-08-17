Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
Long-time sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, breaking down the schedule and more.
Fithian and senior editor John Borton identify the opportunities and landmines in Michigan's 2021 slate, discuss what the Wolverines need to demonstrate in key games and who are the players that could rise up as the biggest difference makers.
Here's what Fithian has to say…
