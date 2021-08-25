Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
Long time sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian talks Michigan on the podcast, 10 days away from kickoff.
Fithian and senior editor John Borton dive into discussion about Michigan's offense, and where it needs to go in year three under coordinator Josh Gattis. Fithian also weighs in on the new conference alliance agreement.
Here's what Fithian has to say…
