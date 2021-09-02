Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
Sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, delivering his final thoughts on U-M football before the opener.
Fithian and senior editor John Borton take a long look at both sides of the ball, and delve into the anticipation of the 110,000 who will be pouring back into The Big House to scrutinize a new team.
Here's what Fithian has to say…
