 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Dennis Fithian With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-02 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Sports talk radio host Dennis Fithian joins the podcast, delivering his final thoughts on U-M football before the opener.

Fithian and senior editor John Borton take a long look at both sides of the ball, and delve into the anticipation of the 110,000 who will be pouring back into The Big House to scrutinize a new team.

Michigan football is back, and the Wolverines are ready to make the banner leap for the opener.
Michigan football is back, and the Wolverines are ready to make the banner leap for the opener. (Per Kjeldsen)

Here's what Fithian has to say…

