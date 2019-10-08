News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 19:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch joins the podcast, talking about Iowa, Illinois and more.

Karsch and senior editor John Borton also discuss Michigan's much-scrutinized offense, along with its emerging defense.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson gets ready to deliver in the Homecoming game against Iowa.
Here's what Karsch had to say…


