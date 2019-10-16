Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Michigan Radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch talks Wolverines-Nittany Lions, and a huge showdown in the Big Ten East.
Karsch joins senior editor John Borton on the podcast, discussing the battle to see who becomes the top contender to take on Ohio State at the top of the division. Karsch also dives into dealing with the issues that could hold the Wolverines back.
Here's what Karsch has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook