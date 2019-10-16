Michigan Radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch talks Wolverines-Nittany Lions, and a huge showdown in the Big Ten East. Karsch joins senior editor John Borton on the podcast, discussing the battle to see who becomes the top contender to take on Ohio State at the top of the division. Karsch also dives into dealing with the issues that could hold the Wolverines back.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be looking for "laser focus" in his team's showdown with Penn State.