Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan Radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch joins the podcast, talking about U-M's narrow loss at Penn State, the upcoming showdown with Notre Dame, and the Wolverines in the big picture.

Karsch touches on everything from Happy Valley — U-M's offensive resurgence following a rough start, the key defensive mistake, the blowback surrounding Twitter talk on sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell, and much more.

Jim Harbaugh remains determined to keep Michigan focused only on the present, meaning Notre Dame.
Jim Harbaugh remains determined to keep Michigan focused only on the present, meaning Notre Dame.

Here's what Karsch has to say…


