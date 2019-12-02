Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Michigan radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch checks in on U-M's loss to Ohio State, and how to treat a bowl game in the new world.
Karsch offers some potential solace for fans still stinging over the 57-26 defeat against Ryan Day's Buckeyes — but not much. He and senior editor John Borton then discuss what might happen in terms of attrition for Michigan's last contest of the year.
Here's what Karsch had to say…
