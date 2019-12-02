News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 18:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch checks in on U-M's loss to Ohio State, and how to treat a bowl game in the new world.

Karsch offers some potential solace for fans still stinging over the 57-26 defeat against Ryan Day's Buckeyes — but not much. He and senior editor John Borton then discuss what might happen in terms of attrition for Michigan's last contest of the year.

Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins and the Wolverines couldn't hold off the OSU onslaught.
Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins and the Wolverines couldn't hold off the OSU onslaught.

Here's what Karsch had to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}