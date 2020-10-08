 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-08 18:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan football sideline reporter Doug Karsch checks in for the podcast, discussing U-M running backs and wideouts.

Karsch and senior editor John Borton also take a look at the season opener at Minnesota, not just over two weeks away. Karsch identifies a pair of position groups crucial to getting a win against the gophers.

Sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet is at full health and a higher level, observers insist.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Here's what Karsch has to say…


---

