TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

Michigan football sideline reporter Doug Karsch checks in for the podcast, discussing U-M running backs and wideouts. Karsch and senior editor John Borton also take a look at the season opener at Minnesota, not just over two weeks away. Karsch identifies a pair of position groups crucial to getting a win against the gophers.

Sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet is at full health and a higher level, observers insist.

