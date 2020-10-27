 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Detroit sports talk radio host Doug Karsch joins the podcast, talking Michigan-Minnesota, MSU and more.

Karsch and senior editor John Borton dive into several items coming out of U-M's 49-24 win at Minnesota. They also look at 0-1 Michigan State and project what might happen on Saturday.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton led a hard-charing offense to a blowout win.
Here's what Karsch had to say…


