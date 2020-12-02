TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

Karsch and senior editor John Borton talk about the comments of ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, the cancelled Maryland game, and more, including Karsch predicting whether the Wolverines might be done for the season.

Michigan football sideline reporter Doug Karsch jumps on the podcast in a day loaded with U-M gridiron news.

Here's what Karsch has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook