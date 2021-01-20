TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

From Mike Hart to new defensive coaches, head coach Jim Harbaugh has made dramatic changes. Karsch and senior editor John Borton talk about the impact they might make.

Detroit radio talk show host and Michigan football sideline reporter Doug Karsch joins the podcast, discussing new U-M coaches.

Here's what Karsch has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook