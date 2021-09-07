Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines football sideline reporter Doug Karsch joins the podcast, talking defense, QBs and more. Karsch and senior editor John Borton expand the conversation they engaged in for the "From The Sidelines" segment they produced on Monday. In this conversation, Karsch discusses the effect of defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on the defense, a strong early career stat by redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, and much more.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara made his point once again against Western Michigan.

Here's what Karsch has to say…