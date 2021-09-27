Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines football sideline reporter Doug Karsch joined the podcast, talking Wisconsin and more. Karsch and senior editor John Borton took a deep dive into the match-up between the Wolverines and Badgers, in light of Wisconsin's 1-2 start against strong competition and Michigan's 4-0 effort so far. Karsch identifies one clear way for Michigan to win.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara will be looking to get better against the Badgers.

Here's what Karsch has to say…