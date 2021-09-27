Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Michigan Wolverines football sideline reporter Doug Karsch joined the podcast, talking Wisconsin and more.
Karsch and senior editor John Borton took a deep dive into the match-up between the Wolverines and Badgers, in light of Wisconsin's 1-2 start against strong competition and Michigan's 4-0 effort so far. Karsch identifies one clear way for Michigan to win.
Here's what Karsch has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook