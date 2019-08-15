News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Detroit radio personality and Michigan football sideline reporter Doug Karsch talks about the 2019 season, on the podcast.

Karsch joined senior editor John Borton for a lively conversation regarding Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines, and whether or not this could genuinely become the breakthrough season for U-M.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown will play a big role in any championship hopes.

Here's what Karsch has to say…


