Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton
Detroit sports talk radio host and Michigan football sideline reporter Doug Karsch gives his takes on the opener, and more.
Karsch joins senior editor John Borton on the podcast, discussing what they're looking for out of Michigan's first game of the season. Karsch also comments on ESPN's Paul Finebaum and his latest swipes at Michigan, along with U-M expectations for Jim Harbaugh's fifth season at the helm.
Here's what Karsch had to say…
