News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-27 12:55:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene & Chris Balas, Post-ND

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk U-M's blowout win over Notre Dame.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Linebacker Cam McGrone led Michigan in tackles with 12 against Notre Dame.
Linebacker Cam McGrone led Michigan in tackles with 12 against Notre Dame. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}