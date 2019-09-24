News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene & Chris Balas (Sept. 24)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene talks effort areas and more from the Wisconsin game with Chris Balas.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 2-1 and ranked 20th after three games.
